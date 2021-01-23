Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $5,079.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00481362 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,172.69 or 0.97602845 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,177,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.