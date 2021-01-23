Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,729.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $5,729.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00478903 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,690.15 or 0.99459105 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,102,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

