Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $94,719.11 and approximately $76.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.65 or 0.99963104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

