Litecoin Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $137.32 or 0.00430232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.11 billion and approximately $5.39 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,344,116 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.