Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $3,690,940.00. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,926 shares of company stock worth $21,014,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $279.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.85. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

