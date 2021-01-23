LIV Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIVK) Shares Down 1%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 6,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 47.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 209.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 618,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

