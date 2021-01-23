Livenodes (LNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Livenodes Profile