Livenodes (LNO) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

