Livenodes (LNO) Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Livenodes