Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $97,827.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,153,775 coins and its circulating supply is 21,153,763 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.