Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $95,546.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,157,335 coins and its circulating supply is 21,157,323 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

