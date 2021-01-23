LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $3,372.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00060689 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004419 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003407 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003086 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

