Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $339.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

