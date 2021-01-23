LockTrip Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $3,185.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001333 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.