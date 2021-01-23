Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Trading Down 2.3%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 41,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 116,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides mobile business applications. The company operates a platform-as-a-service software used on mobile smartphones for small-to-medium-sized businesses to create native mobile applications for Apple's iOS and Google Android. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore and India; AtoZPay mobile payments platform; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

