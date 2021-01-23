Loki Price Hits $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.29 or 0.03865706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00431159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.62 or 0.01351815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00546667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00435056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023326 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

