Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.26 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $59.20 million and approximately $25.26 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.