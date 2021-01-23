Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $53.16 million and $17.67 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

