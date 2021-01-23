Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.41

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $496.22 million and $76.60 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,393,123 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

