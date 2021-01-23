Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and CoinMex. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00056384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00078569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

