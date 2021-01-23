Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

