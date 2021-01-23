Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

