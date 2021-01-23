Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

