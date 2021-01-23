LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.09

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $225.09 and traded as high as $254.42. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 8,074 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £266.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

