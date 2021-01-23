LTO Network Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $62.27 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,005 coins and its circulating supply is 272,997,423 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

