LUKSO (LYXe) Price Reaches $1.85 on Top Exchanges

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00005787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

