LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.10

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $8,116.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,229.59 or 0.99808646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00328412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.00652680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00158867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003799 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,582,316 coins and its circulating supply is 10,575,083 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

