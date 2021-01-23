MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.29

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $18.29. MagnaChip Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 166,251 shares.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

The firm has a market cap of $636.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 460,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 237,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

