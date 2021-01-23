MahaDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $12.01 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $15.32 or 0.00047269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

