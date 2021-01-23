Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Trading Down 32.7%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY)’s stock price fell 32.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in India. The company also provides GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.

