MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $153.65 million and approximately $727,186.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00279706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040398 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.