Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases 3,388,566 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Intel comprises 8.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.20% of Intel worth $415,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

