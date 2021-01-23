MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MMYT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 528,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.