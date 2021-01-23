Maker (MKR) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $208.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

