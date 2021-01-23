MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.89. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 5,357 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 102.42% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts expect that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

