Manna (MANNA) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Manna has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,944,346 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,983 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

