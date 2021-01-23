Manna Price Hits $0.0039 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Manna has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 44.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.61 or 0.97252205 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,944,921 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,981 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

