Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

