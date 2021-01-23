Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 7,095 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 92.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

ESS stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

