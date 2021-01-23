Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

