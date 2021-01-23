Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

