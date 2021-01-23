Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.94 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

