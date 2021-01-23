Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 648,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 428,788 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,348,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,443,000 after purchasing an additional 421,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 312,204 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

CubeSmart stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

