Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

