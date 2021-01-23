Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 406.7% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 78.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Square by 400.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $707,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

NYSE SQ opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

