Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $4.29 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000.
Shares of AIRC opened at $39.20 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09.
Apartment Income REIT Profile
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
