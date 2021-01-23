Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $4.29 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Shares of AIRC opened at $39.20 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

