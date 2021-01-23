Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,759 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 66.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,738,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

