Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,991 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $28,387,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,395 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,084. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $71.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

