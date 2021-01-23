Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 56,381 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,381 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after purchasing an additional 810,679 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 400,698 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 363,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WH opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.77, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

