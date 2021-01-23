Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,574,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,604,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after buying an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

